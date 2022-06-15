Due to the continuous rainfall, heavy floods have occurred in various areas in Tamulpur district since last night.

Various areas of Tamulpur district have been drowned by flood waters from rivers such as the Barlia, Pagaldia, and Matanga.

The roads of Kekerikushi, Dwarkushi, Boroland Chowk, and others in Tamulpur have been submerged by the rising waters of the Barlia river.

People's houses have been submerged by the floodwaters. The lives of the people have been disrupted due to floods. There is also a tremendous threat to livestock. There has been a hue and cry among farmers as the farm and huts have been submerged in water.

Tamulpur MLA Jalen Daimary stands near Banakrat and takes stock of the situation.