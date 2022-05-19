The current spate of floods in Assam has affected more than 6.62 lakh people in 27 districts, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

According to the report, Nagaon district is the hardest hit, with 2.88 lakh people affected, followed by 1.19 lakh in Cachar, 1.07 lakh in Hojai, 60562 in Darrang, and 27282 in Biswanath, and 19755 in Udalguri.

"1413 villages under 70 revenue circles are affected in this wave of flood and floodwaters submerged 46160.43 hectares of cropland. One person drowned in Cachar district," the report stated.

According to the report, the district administrations have set up 135 relief camps and 113 distribution centres to house 48,304 flood victims, including 6,911 children and 50 pregnant women and breastfeeding moms.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Kopili river in Kampur, Nagaon district, is still over the danger limit and has reached its maximum point.

On Wednesday, the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and Fire and Emergency Services teams rescued 8,054 people in flood-stricken districts across the country.