The Dhubri district has been severely affected by the first flood wave, with 56 villages and four circles inundated under water.

Crops, roads, and bridges have sustained extensive damage as a result of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries reaching hazardous areas.

The Koimari P-l village in Agomoni has been inundated due to the Gangadhar River's rising water level. More than 50 families have evacuated their homes due to flooding and are now staying at the Koimari ME School in the Dhubri region.



Also Read: Assam flood situation remains grim as 5 lakh people displaced, one dead

The Gangadhar River flooding has inundated 33 villages in the Agomoni circle, according to the district administration, making it the most badly impacted area. Additionally, 7 in Bilasipara, 4 in Dhubri, and 12 villages in Golakganj circles have been damaged, respectively.

A total of 576 residents in the district have been impacted by the floods, and 193 of those individuals have relocated to a relief camp at Koimari ME School. For them, food, water, and other necessities have been arranged by the district administration.

The floods have also wrecked 20 roads and one bridge in the district, affecting communication and relief work. Erosion has also occurred in two villages at Bilasipara and Chapar due to the forceful currents of the rivers.

It should be noted that the embankment connecting Islampur and Lohapara in the village of Koimari in the Dhubri region has not been restored, allowing floodwater from the Gangadhar River to enter the village.