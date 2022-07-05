The flood situation in the State is slightly improving as flood water has begun receding from the affected areas. Assam's Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has informed that one more death was reported from Cachar within a period of 24 hours due to floods, with the total number of affected people standing at 8.9 million.

The total number of fatalities due to flood-related incidents stands at 180 of which 162 have died in floods and 18 in landslide incidents.

As of now, 25 districts of the state are still affected. The districts are Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri.

The total number of revenue circles affected was 58. According to ASDMA number of relief camps opened is 325 (Relief camps), and 51 (Relief distribution centres). The total number of inmates in the relief camps is 1,55,271.

43,779,12 hectares of crop area are still inundated. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been helping the district administration in the safe evacuation of people from affected areas with the help of other agencies.

In view of the current flood situation in the State, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) along with all the stakeholders expedited the response and recovery services to the severely affected districts.

As per CWC (Central Water Commission) bulletin, this morning (05.07.2022; 9.00 AM) rivers namely Brahmaputra (at Dhubri); Burhiding (at Chenimari, Khowang, Dibrughar); Disang (at Nanglamuraghat, Sivasagar); Kopili (at Dharamtul, Nagaon) are flowing above the danger level. Barak (at BP Ghat, Karimganj; at AP Ghat, Cachar) and Kushiyara (at Karimganj) are flowing above the danger level.