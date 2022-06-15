According to the latest report of Flood and landslide and heavy rain released on Tuesday. 8018 people are highly affected while many were missing as incessant rainfall caused landslides and washed away several roads across Assam.

Meanwhile, four people died after a big landslide in Guwahati today.

The districts are Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Kamrup (M), South Salmara areas that have come under the grip of flood. As of now 34 villages in 8 districts are in flood.

So far, no infrastructure or road communication has been affected.

A total of 295.50 hectares of crop area have been affected in the flood.