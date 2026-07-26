Assam flood crisis: 29910 rescued, relief measures intensified across affected districts

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Sunday, July 26 said that floods have affected 2,101 villages across 77 revenue circles in Assam, with the three Upper Assam districts emerging as the worst-affected regions.

Addressing a press conference in Jorhat, Margherita said that Jorhat district alone has reported inundation in 258 villages, affecting nearly 1.45 lakh people.

Providing an update on the flood situation, the minister said that the death toll has risen to 66. He added that 2,101 villages across 77 revenue circles remain submerged as floodwaters continue to impact large parts of the state.

Margherita said the government has intensified relief measures by setting up 170 relief camps and 1,326 relief distribution centres across the flood-affected districts to provide assistance to displaced residents.

He further informed that 401 houses have been completely destroyed in the floods, while 29,910 people have been rescued as part of the ongoing relief and evacuation operations.

The minister said health camps have been established in the affected areas to provide medical assistance to residents. Veterinary teams have also been deployed to examine and treat livestock, ensuring healthcare support for animals alongside relief efforts for affected families.

Margherita said the government continues to monitor the flood situation and is carrying out relief, rescue and rehabilitation measures in coordination with the concerned departments and local administration.