Assam flood damage enormous, restoring normalcy will take time: JP Nadda

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday, August 5, visited flood-ravaged areas of Assam and said the scale of devastation caused by the recent floods was enormous, adding that it would take time for normalcy to return.

Accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nadda visited Nepalikhuti village along the Assam-Nagaland border in Sivasagar district, one of the worst-affected areas during the floods that struck the state on July 19.

Speaking to reporters after interacting with affected families, Nadda said he had witnessed the extent of the destruction firsthand.

"I have visited the flood-hit Nepalikhuti area. Along with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, I have witnessed the scale of devastation. The damage is so huge that it will take time for normalcy to return," he said.

The Union minister assured flood-hit residents that the Centre would extend all possible support. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that there would be no shortage of assistance from the Union government.

"Whether it is financial assistance, rehabilitation, compensation or support for property losses, everything will be provided," Nadda said.

Assam continues to battle the aftermath of one of its worst floods in recent years. According to official figures, the death toll has risen to 89, while more than 1.22 lakh people remain affected across five districts. Authorities are also monitoring the situation closely amid fears of fresh flooding following overnight rainfall.