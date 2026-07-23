Assam flood death toll climbs to 41 as 10 more lives lost in 24 hours, over 6.4 lakh people affected

The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Wednesday, July 22 with 10 more people losing their lives over the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative flood-related death toll in the state to 41.

According to the latest official flood bulletin, the fresh fatalities were reported from Sivasagar (three), Jorhat (three), Charaideo (two), Dhemaji (one) and Karbi Anglong (one).

Floods are currently affecting 11 districts—Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Charaideo, Kamrup, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Dhemaji, Hojai, Kamrup (Metropolitan) and Sivasagar. The deluge has impacted 40 revenue circles and submerged 939 villages, affecting a total of 6,40,129 people across the state.

The disaster has also caused significant damage to the agricultural sector, with 24,897.27 hectares of crop area remaining inundated.

Meanwhile, urban flooding continues to affect four districts—Kamrup, Darrang, Kamrup (Metropolitan) and Dibrugarh. Six revenue circles and 16 localities or municipal wards remain affected, impacting an additional 958 people. Of the affected urban localities, 11 are in Kamrup (Metropolitan), two in Kamrup, two in Dibrugarh and one in Darrang.

Authorities are continuing relief and rescue operations in the affected areas as the state administration monitors the evolving flood situation.