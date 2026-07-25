Assam flood death toll now stands at 62: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 24 said the death toll from the ongoing floods in the state has risen to 62, while more than 7.5 lakh people continue to be affected by the calamity.

Sharing the latest update on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, "Assam flood death toll now stands at 62. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace."

According to the latest official assessment, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Nagaon, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong, Biswanath, Dhemaji and Sonitpur remain among the worst-affected districts. Floodwaters have inundated 56,606.77 hectares of agricultural land, causing extensive damage to crops and affecting thousands of farmers across the state.

During the current wave of floods, 14 flood-related deaths have been reported, including six in Sivasagar, seven in Charaideo and one in Jorhat.

Urban flooding has also impacted Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro), where inundation in 10 localities and municipal wards has affected 14,986 residents.

Relief and rescue operations are continuing in the affected districts as authorities monitor the situation closely. Several rivers continue to flow above the danger mark, posing an ongoing threat to vulnerable areas and hampering restoration efforts.