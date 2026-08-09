Assam flood death toll reaches 100 as nearly 1.4 lakh remain affected

The death toll in Assam’s floods this year rose to 100 on Sunday, August 9, after two more people drowned in floodwaters in Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The flood situation remained critical across several parts of the state, with more than 1.37 lakh people affected in seven districts — Charaideo, Darrang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Sivasagar.

Golaghat remains the worst-hit district, with nearly 70,000 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with around 40,000 and Jorhat with more than 16,000 affected.

The situation has, however, improved slightly compared with Saturday, when nearly 1.5 lakh people across eight districts were affected.

According to the ASDMA bulletin, authorities are currently operating 125 relief camps and relief distribution centres across six districts, where 49,061 flood-affected people are taking shelter.

During the last 24 hours, relief agencies distributed 710.44 quintals of rice, 127.85 quintals of dal, 38.34 quintals of salt and 3,773.7 litres of mustard oil among affected communities.

The floods have inundated 456 villages and damaged 11,933.46 hectares of cropland. Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have also suffered damage in several districts.

The Dhansiri river at Golaghat and Numaligarh, along with the Kushiyara at Sribhumi, is currently flowing above the danger level, the ASDMA said.

The floods have also affected 43,331 domestic animals and poultry across the state.