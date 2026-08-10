Assam flood death toll reaches 101, over 1.26 lakh people affected across 10 districts

The cumulative death toll in Assam's ongoing flood situation has reached 101, while 1,26,431 people remain affected across 10 districts, according to the Assam Flood Report dated August 10.

The latest report by the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) said floods have affected Nagaon, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Hojai, Darrang, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Cachar, Charaideo and Jorhat. A total of 25 revenue circles and 458 villages are currently affected.

Golaghat has reported the highest number of affected people at 71,061, followed by Sivasagar with 21,600 and Nagaon with 16,908. Jorhat has reported 13,166 affected people, while Charaideo has 2,539, Karbi Anglong 852 and Darrang 305.

The report said 11,287.04 hectares of crop area have been submerged across the affected districts. Nagaon reported the highest submerged crop area at 4,194.1 hectares, followed by Sivasagar at 2,210 hectares and Golaghat at 2,040.94 hectares.

Three rivers — the Dhansiri (South) at Golaghat, Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh and the Kushiyara in Sribhumi — were flowing above the danger level as per the Central Water Commission bulletin issued at 8 am on August 10. No river was reported to be flowing above the highest flood level.

The authorities have opened 89 relief camps and distribution centres across the affected districts. The report said 8,447 people were staying in relief camps, including 3,648 men, 3,593 women and 1,143 children.

Flooding has also caused damage to houses and public infrastructure. The report recorded 168 fully or severely damaged houses and 364 partially damaged houses, along with damage to 28 other structures.

At least 24 stretches of roads have been reported damaged, while one bridge in Sivasagar's Amguri revenue circle was damaged by floodwaters. An embankment was also reported affected in Nagaon's Samaguri revenue circle.

Rescue operations have also been undertaken in the affected areas. The report said 58 boats were deployed, with 40 people evacuated by boat. Medical teams were deployed in four locations.

The latest report was generated at 8:58 pm on August 10. Authorities continue to monitor river levels, provide relief and assess damage across the flood-affected districts.