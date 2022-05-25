GUWAHATI: Two more people were killed due to the floods within the last 24 hours in Assam as the death toll reached 27.

While one of the deceased hailed from Cachar district, the other was from Nagaon.

The districts of Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Dima Hasao, Goalpata, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Sonitpur also still affected due to floods.

A total of 1,374 villages are reeling under floods and over 81,000 people are currently taking shelter in relief camps.

Seven large animals were washed away in Cachar district in the past 24 hours.

It needs mention here that the Kopili river is the only river flowing above the danger level in the state.