Assam flood death toll rises to 103 as 87,000 remain affected

Assam's flood death toll rose to 103 on August 12 after two more deaths were reported, even as the number of people affected by the deluge fell to around 87,000 across four districts.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person drowned in Sivasagar and another in Karbi Anglong in the past 24 hours.

More than 86,800 people remained affected across Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts, the bulletin said. Golaghat remained the worst-hit, with over 42,000 people affected, followed by Nagaon with around 20,000 and Sivasagar with nearly 15,000.

The number of affected people has fallen from nearly 1.13 lakh across four districts on Tuesday.

The administration is operating 79 relief camps and distribution centres across five districts, where 13,011 affected people are currently being provided assistance.

Over the past 24 hours, authorities distributed 96.55 quintals of rice, 18.26 quintals of dal, 5.41 quintals of salt and 204.81 litres of mustard oil among flood-affected people.

Floodwaters have submerged 433 villages and damaged 10,884.27 hectares of cropland across the state. Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have also suffered damage in several districts.

The Dhansiri river was flowing above the danger level at Numaligarh.

The floods have affected 32,944 domestic animals and poultry across Assam, the ASDMA said.