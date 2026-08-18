Assam flood death toll rises to 105, nearly 32,000 still affected

Floods have claimed 105 lives in Assam so far this year, while nearly 32,000 people across five districts continue to remain affected, according to the latest data from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority’s (ASDMA) Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS).

Of the 105 flood-related fatalities, 64 were male, 24 were female and 17 were children, the data showed.

Sivasagar has recorded the highest number of flood-related deaths with 53 fatalities, followed by Charaideo with 22. Jorhat has reported nine deaths, Golaghat eight, Karbi Anglong four and Dhemaji three.

The latest flood report also showed that 3,198.77 hectares of crop area remain submerged, raising concerns over crop losses and the impact on the livelihoods of farming communities in affected areas.

Nearly 3,000 people are currently staying in relief camps and relief distribution centres as authorities continue relief and assistance operations.

The cumulative impact of this year’s floods has been extensive, with more than 12 lakh people across 25 districts and 2,734 villages affected by flooding at various stages during the year.

Assam remains highly vulnerable to annual monsoon flooding due to its extensive river network, with the Brahmaputra and its tributaries frequently overflowing following heavy rainfall. Flooding regularly affects villages, agricultural land, roads and other infrastructure across the state.

The recurring floods also force thousands of people, particularly those living in low-lying and riverine areas, to move to safer locations and depend on relief camps and government assistance.

With thousands of people still affected and agricultural land continuing to remain submerged, authorities are monitoring the situation and carrying out relief and rehabilitation measures in the affected districts.

The high number of fatalities recorded this year has once again highlighted the vulnerability of communities across Assam during the annual monsoon season. Further developments will depend on rainfall and river water levels in the coming days, with disaster management authorities maintaining preparedness in vulnerable areas.