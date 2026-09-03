Assam flood death toll rises to 108 as fresh flooding hits seven districts

The flood-related death toll in Assam has risen to 108, with fresh inundation reported in several parts of the state, according to the latest data released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Seven districts — Goalpara, Sivasagar, Biswanath, Nagaon, Morigaon, West Karbi Anglong and Cachar — are currently affected by the floods.

According to the latest assessment, 25,083 people across 155 villages have been affected. Thirteen relief camps are also sheltering affected residents. Floodwaters have damaged agricultural land, with 6,477.31 hectares of crop area reported to have been affected.

River levels have also remained a concern, with the Dhansiri River at Numaligarh and the Katakhal River at Matizuri flowing above their respective danger marks.

The latest fatality was reported from West Karbi Anglong, where a woman died, taking the state's overall flood-related death toll to 108.

Authorities are continuing to monitor river levels and vulnerable areas as flood conditions persist in parts of the state. Relief and rescue operations are underway in affected areas, while officials are assessing the extent of damage to residential areas, livelihoods and agricultural land.