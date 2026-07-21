Assam flood death toll rises to 11; over 3.10 lakh people affected across 11 districts

The flood situation in Assam continued to worsen on July 20, with five more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total flood-related death toll to 10, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The latest fatalities include four people, including two children, in Jorhat district and one person in Karbi Anglong district. ASDMA also reported that two people, including a child, remain missing after drowning in floodwaters in Charaideo and Karbi Anglong districts.

A total of 3,62,933 people across 16 districts have been affected by the current wave of floods. The worst-hit districts include Sivasagar, where 1,57,727 people have been affected, followed by Charaideo with 1,04,475 affected people and Jorhat with 50,987 affected people.

According to the ASDMA report, 794 villages under 45 revenue circles remain submerged, while floodwaters have inundated 19,099.59 hectares of crop area. Nearly 3.89 lakh animals have also been affected by the deluge.

The Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat district. The Burhidihing at Chenimari (Khowang), Disang at Nanglamuraghat and Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh are also above danger level, while the Dikhou River at Sivasagar has crossed its Highest Flood Level mark.

The district administrations have set up 101 relief camps and relief distribution centres, where nearly 45,000 flood-affected people have taken shelter. Rescue operations involving the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, paramilitary forces, Fire & Emergency Services and Civil Defence teams evacuated nearly 7,000 people on Sunday.

Floodwaters damaged 29 roads and breached six embankments in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, following the instructions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, several Assam Cabinet Ministers visited flood-affected areas to review the situation and supervise relief efforts.