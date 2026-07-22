Assam flood death toll rises to 31 as over 5.64 lakh people affected across 16 districts

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated further on Tuesday night, with 21 more people losing their lives in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 31, according to the latest flood bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Among the latest fatalities, Sivasagar reported the highest number with 13 deaths, followed by five in Charaideo, two in Golaghat and one in Jorhat.

The floods have now affected more than 5.64 lakh people across 16 districts—Sivasagar, Jorhat, Charaideo, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Hojai, Nagaon, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Tinsukia and Karbi Anglong.

According to ASDMA, floodwaters have submerged 872 villages across 44 revenue circles, while 24,210 hectares of agricultural land remain inundated, causing extensive damage to standing crops and affecting livelihoods across the state.

Sivasagar continues to be the worst-affected district, with more than 3.59 lakh people impacted by the floods. Jorhat has reported 87,662 affected residents, followed by Charaideo with 72,646, Dibrugarh with 18,615 and Golaghat with 16,799.

To provide relief to displaced families, district administrations have established 273 relief camps and relief distribution centres, where over 1.14 lakh people are currently taking shelter.

Rescue and relief efforts have been intensified, with the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Assam Police and district administrations jointly conducting evacuation and assistance operations in the flood-affected areas.

In Jorhat district, an NDRF team carried out a rescue operation in the Seleng Ghat area near Seleng Tea Estate under the Teok Revenue Circle after receiving an alert from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The rescue team, led by Inspector K.B. Nath under the supervision of Deputy Commandant N.K. Tiwari, evacuated five people, including a young girl stranded on the roof of her submerged house, a man trapped in strong flood currents and three women marooned by rising waters.

The team also rescued an elderly woman suffering from severe hypothermia after prolonged exposure to floodwaters. NDRF personnel administered emergency medical assistance before shifting all five survivors to a designated relief camp for further treatment and rehabilitation.

Authorities said rescue agencies remain on high alert as floodwaters continue to inundate large parts of Upper Assam. The state administration is closely monitoring the evolving situation while expanding rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures in the worst-affected districts.