Assam flood death toll rises to 61; over 7 lakh people affected

The flood situation in Assam continues to remain critical, with the cumulative death toll due to floods and related incidents rising to 61. As per the latest Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) flood report issued on July 24, 2026, 12 districts remain affected, impacting 705,148 people across 856 villages in 37 revenue circles.

The worst-hit districts include Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Nagaon, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong, Biswanath, Dhemaji and Sonitpur. Floodwaters have submerged 56,606.77 hectares of crop area, affecting thousands of farmers.

During the current wave, 14 flood-related deaths have been reported, including six in Sivasagar, seven in Charaideo and one in Jorhat.

Urban flooding has also affected Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro), with 10 localities/wards inundated, impacting 14,986 residents.

Authorities continue relief and rescue operations across the affected districts as river levels remain above the danger mark at several locations.