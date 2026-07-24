Assam flood death toll rises to 61; over 7 lakh people affected
Floods in Assam have pushed the cumulative death toll to 61 and affected 7,05,148 people across 12 districts. Relief and rescue operations are continuing as urban areas remain inundated and several rivers stay above the danger mark.
- ASDMA reported 856 villages inundated across 37 revenue circles statewide
- More than 56,606 hectares of farmland remain submerged, hurting farmers badly
- Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat recorded all 14 deaths in this wave
The flood situation in Assam continues to remain critical, with the cumulative death toll due to floods and related incidents rising to 61. As per the latest Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) flood report issued on July 24, 2026, 12 districts remain affected, impacting 705,148 people across 856 villages in 37 revenue circles.
The worst-hit districts include Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Nagaon, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong, Biswanath, Dhemaji and Sonitpur. Floodwaters have submerged 56,606.77 hectares of crop area, affecting thousands of farmers.
During the current wave, 14 flood-related deaths have been reported, including six in Sivasagar, seven in Charaideo and one in Jorhat.
Urban flooding has also affected Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro), with 10 localities/wards inundated, impacting 14,986 residents.
Authorities continue relief and rescue operations across the affected districts as river levels remain above the danger mark at several locations.
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