Assam flood death toll rises to 75, seven more lives lost in Sivasagar

The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Tuesday, July 28 with the death toll rising to 75 after seven more flood-related deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The latest fatalities were all reported from Sivasagar district, which continues to remain among the worst-affected areas in the state.

According to the ASDMA's latest flood bulletin, seven districts—Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metropolitan—are currently affected by the floods. While the number of flood-hit districts has declined compared to previous assessments, the situation continues to disrupt normal life across several parts of the state.

Official data showed that 3,32,639 people have been affected by the floods, with 622 villages remaining inundated across 21 revenue circles. Thousands of residents continue to grapple with submerged habitations, disrupted livelihoods and damage to essential infrastructure and community resources.

The disaster management authority stated that there is currently no urban flooding reported anywhere in Assam.

The agricultural sector has sustained extensive damage, with floodwaters inundating nearly 45,341.98 hectares of cropland across the affected districts. The crop losses have compounded the challenges faced by farming communities already dealing with prolonged waterlogging and the impact of the ongoing monsoon season.

District administrations are continuing rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures in the affected areas to assist displaced families and other vulnerable residents. Authorities said the flood situation is being closely monitored, while efforts to provide relief, restore essential services and support affected communities remain underway.