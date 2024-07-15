The ongoing floods in Assam have claimed two more lives in Karimganj district, bringing the total death toll to 93, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Despite a marginal improvement in the overall situation, nearly 5.98 lakh people across 18 districts remain affected by the deluge.

Cachar district continues to be the worst hit, with 115,900 people impacted, followed by Dhubri (81,497) and Nagaon (76,012). Other severely affected districts include Goalpara, Dhemaji, Golaghat, and Sivasagar.

The flood waters have submerged 1,342 villages under 52 revenue circles, damaging 25,367.61 hectares of crop area. Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri, as well as the Burhidihing and Disang rivers, continue to flow above the danger level mark.

Over 58,000 people have sought refuge in 172 relief camps and distribution centres across 13 districts. The disaster has also affected 283,712 domestic animals, with 232 animals washed away in the last 24 hours alone.

Infrastructure damage remains significant, with 161 houses fully destroyed and 6,663 partially damaged. Additionally, 13 roads have been washed away by the floodwaters.

Kaziranga National Park has been severely impacted, with 196 animals, including 10 rhinos, losing their lives. The park authorities have rescued 143 animals, including two rhino calves and two elephant calves. Currently, 26 forest camps in the park remain underwater.

As flood waters slowly recede in various parts of the state, authorities continue their efforts to provide relief and assess the extensive damage caused by this natural disaster.