Assam flood death toll rises to 97, over 1.68 lakh people remain affected across 15 districts

The cumulative death toll in Assam's flood-related incidents has climbed to 97, even as the overall flood situation showed signs of gradual improvement, with 15 districts continuing to remain affected, according to the latest Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) flood bulletin issued on Thursday, August 6.

The report said floodwaters continue to impact 15 districts, 39 revenue circles and 481 villages, while the Dhansiri (South) river at Numaligarh is flowing above the danger level. No river was reported to be flowing above the highest flood level.

The affected districts include Golaghat, Sivasagar, Udalguri, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Nagaon, Darrang, Sonitpur, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Jorhat, Charaideo, Karbi Anglong and Dhemaji.

According to the bulletin, 1,68,701 people remain affected by the floods, while 14,382.26 hectares of crop area continue to remain submerged across the state. Sivasagar recorded the highest number of affected people at 49,515, followed by Golaghat with 54,085, Jorhat with 27,842 and Charaideo with 21,486.

The state administration has operationalised 133 relief facilities, comprising 50 relief camps and 83 relief distribution centres, to assist affected residents. A total of 10,111 people are currently sheltered in relief camps, while 35,596 people are receiving assistance through relief distribution centres outside camps.

District-wise data showed that Sivasagar has the highest number of relief camp inmates at 7,005, followed by Jorhat with 1,270, Nagaon with 1,016, Golaghat with 589 and Darrang with 231.

The report also highlighted continuing damage to agricultural land and public infrastructure, with several roads remaining inundated or overtopped by floodwaters in affected districts. Relief and restoration measures are continuing in the flood-hit areas as authorities monitor river levels and assess damages.