Assam flood death toll rises to 98 as 1.55 lakh remain affected

Assam’s flood situation remained critical on August 7, with the death toll rising to 98 even as the extent of the flooding showed signs of easing, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The latest fatality was reported from the Mahmora revenue circle in Charaideo district.

The number of flood-affected districts fell from 15 on Thursday to 13 on Friday, while the affected population declined from more than 1.68 lakh to 1,55,849.

The affected districts are Sivasagar, Golaghat, Nagaon, Hojai, Sonitpur, Dhemaji, Darrang, Biswanath, Kamrup (M), Lakhimpur, Udalguri, Jorhat and Charaideo. Floodwaters continue to affect 33 revenue circles and 464 villages.

Golaghat remains the worst-hit district, with 58,750 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with 48,286 and Jorhat with 25,259.

The administration is currently running 55 relief camps, providing shelter to more than 10,000 displaced people. Eighteen relief distribution centres are also operational.

The Dhansiri river continues to flow above the danger mark at Golaghat town and Numaligarh in Golaghat district, while the Kushiyara river remains above the danger level in Sribhumi district.

Floodwaters have submerged 10,748.64 hectares of cropland, while more than 47,000 animals have been affected. Several districts have also reported damage to infrastructure, including roads, bridges and houses, the ASDMA bulletin said.