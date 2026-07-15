Assam flood death toll rises to four; over 37,000 people affected

The flood situation in Assam worsened on July 15, with the death toll rising to four and the number of affected people increasing nearly fourfold to more than 37,000, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The latest flood-related fatality was reported from the Chariduar Revenue Circle in Sonitpur district.

According to the ASDMA, the victim had gone missing on the night of July 13, and the body was recovered on July 14.

The latest figures indicate a sharp rise in the number of people affected as floodwaters continue to inundate several parts of the state. The authorities are monitoring the situation closely while relief and rescue operations are underway in the affected areas.