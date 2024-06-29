Farmers in the western part of Gohpur, Assam are facing severe hardships as floods have rendered their lands barren, destroyed.

In the Dariaghat area along the Brahmajan river, floodwaters recently breached the embankment, burying vast stretches of farmland under sand and sediment.

The aftermath has left hectares of once-fertile agricultural land unusable, causing immense distress among the farming community.

With their fields now covered in sand, the farmers find it impossible to cultivate paddy, their primary crop.

The sight of their devastated lands has brought many to tears, as they grapple with the uncertainty of their future livelihoods.

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