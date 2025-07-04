Flood situation worsens in Assam as Dhansiri and Dikhow rivers cross danger levels with rapid rise

The flood situation in Assam has deteriorated, with the Dhansiri (South) river in Golaghat district and the Dikhow river in Sivasagar district both flowing above danger levels. The Central Water Commission's (CWC) latest bulletin issued on July 4 has classified these sites in the 'severe flood' category, a situation where water levels, while concerning, remain below historical peaks.

In Numaligarh, Golaghat district, the Dhansiri (South) river registered a height of 78.81 metres, exceeding the danger threshold of 78.42 metres. Meanwhile, the Dikhow river at Sivasagar reached 92.57 metres, surpassing the danger level of 92.4 metres. Both rivers are experiencing a continuous rise in water levels, with the Dhansiri climbing by 20 mm per hour and the Dikhow by 110 mm per hour.

Assam is also seeing potential flood threats at six additional sites classified under the 'above normal flood' category. These include rivers such as the Barak at Annapurna Ghat in Cachar and the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in Jorhat. Water levels at these locations have crossed warning marks and are nearing danger levels.

The CWC's bulletin notes that across India, 14 sites are currently above the warning level. Among these, 12 sites are classified in the 'above normal' category, with locations in states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Significant attention is focused on reservoir inflows, particularly where 25 sites across 11 states are seeing inflows exceed threshold limits. This includes major reservoirs in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Odisha.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Bargi reservoir on the Narmada reported a notably high inflow rate of 6,948 cubic metres per second (cumecs). Similarly, the P D Jurala dam in Telangana witnessed substantial inflows at a rate of 3,400 cumecs.

The CWC continues to monitor these sites closely, given the potential for further escalation of flood conditions. Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels and prepare for potential emergency measures if water levels continue to rise.