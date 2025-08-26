Assam pushes for flood-resilient future with Beki sub-basin risk management workshop

A one-day meeting-cum-workshop on Integrated Flood and Erosion Risk Management Planning (IFERMP) for the Beki sub-basin was held at the DRDA Training Hall in Assam's Barpeta, on August 26, with the participation of stakeholder representatives from six districts falling under the sub-basin.

The Assam government is undertaking a comprehensive project on flood forecasting and integrated flood risk management planning for three sub-basins of the Brahmaputra — Beki, Buri-Dihing, and Jiadhal. The initiative is being implemented under the World Bank-funded “Assam Integrated River Basin Management Project” (AIRBMP) by the Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA) and the Water Resources Department.

To expedite the process, the state government is in the process of notifying Sub-Basin Committees for the three rivers. The approach to developing the IFERMP plan is participatory in nature, requiring vital inputs from line departments that directly influence or have an interest in its development. The Beki sub-basin includes the districts of Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Bajali. The Deputy Commissioner of Barpeta serves as Chairperson of the Committee, while the Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Department, Barpeta, is its Member Secretary.

The meeting was chaired by Barpeta DC Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS. Other dignitaries present included CEO of Zilla Parishad, Barpeta, Diganta Baishya; Additional Deputy Commissioners (Disaster Management) Kaustav Kalita (Barpeta) and Shri Pranjal Konwar (Bajali); among others.

Welcoming delegates and participants, DC Jha emphasised the need for united commitment towards sustainable water resource management and regional development. He noted that Barpeta’s cultural heritage and vibrant communities are deeply tied to rivers and wetlands, and challenges such as flood management, irrigation, and ecological preservation require both technical expertise and collective will.

He further stressed that the exercise was not merely about reviewing data or approving plans, but about envisioning a future where farmers have reliable access to water, ecosystems are safeguarded, and communities remain resilient to climate variability.

The DC called for collaborative efforts to make Barpeta and the wider basin a model of integrated and inclusive water governance.