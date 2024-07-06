Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha and a three-time Member of Parliament from Assam, recently took to social media to voice his concerns about the alarming rate of erosion affecting Majuli.

“People of Assam are distressed due to the recent floods and erosion. The level of erosion that is taking place every year in Majuli is scary," Gogoi wrote. He emphasized that erosion results in more long-term damage than floods, stating, "Erosion ends up creating more long-term loss compared to floods. Villages, schools, acres of farmland, homes, and health centers are swallowed up by the rivers.”

Gogoi further elaborated on the social impact, noting, “It is the poor, especially women and children, who face the greatest brunt from climate change. We need massive investment in flood and erosion management in Assam. International institutions, local communities, district and state administrations, central government—everyone needs to lend a hand.”

Majuli, recognized as the world's largest river island, is a significant cultural and tourist destination in Assam. It serves as the nerve center of Neo-Vaishnavite culture and is often referred to as the 'Cultural Capital' of the state. Despite its cultural significance and natural beauty, Majuli is under severe threat due to the relentless erosion by the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries.

The island’s cultural heritage, which attracts tourists from around the globe, is at risk of disappearing. The erosion not only devastates the physical landscape but also threatens the very existence of Majuli's unique cultural identity. The loss of villages, schools, farmland, homes, and health centers to erosion exacerbates the challenges faced by the local population, particularly impacting the poorest residents.

The recurring floods and bank erosion in Majuli highlight the urgent need for comprehensive flood and erosion management strategies.