"Assam flood-hit families need Rs 10 lakh aid, not Rs 15000," says Akhil Gogoi

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday, July 29 demanded enhanced financial assistance for flood-affected families in Assam, alleging that the relief announced by the state government was inadequate considering the scale of destruction caused by the recent floods.

Addressing a press conference in Sivasagar, Gogoi thanked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for increasing financial assistance under the Orunodoi scheme but urged the government to extend the scheme's benefits to all women belonging to flood-affected families.

Displaying photographs of affected households, the MLA said the floods had severely impacted not only economically weaker sections but also middle-class families, many of whom had suffered extensive damage to their homes and livelihoods.

Gogoi urged the Chief Minister to send photographs of the devastation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey the gravity of the flood situation in Assam. He also called for a one-time compensation of Rs 10 lakh for every flood-affected family, arguing that the losses incurred by residents far exceeded the relief announced so far.

Claiming that nearly 40,000 families in the Sivasagar Assembly constituency had been affected, Gogoi sought a special financial package of Rs 400 crore from the Centre for the constituency to support relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Referring to the state government's announcement of Rs 15,000 assistance for severely affected families, the MLA said the amount was insufficient and did not reflect the extent of losses suffered by people.

Gogoi further alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had travelled to New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah but had failed to secure any special financial package for Assam. He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not granted an appointment to the Chief Minister and questioned the state's ability to secure adequate support from the Centre.

Describing the floods as one of the biggest natural disasters in Assam's history, Gogoi alleged that the Prime Minister had not issued any statement on the crisis. He further claimed that if a similar disaster had occurred in states such as Odisha, Bihar or Kerala, it would have received greater national attention.

The MLA urged all Members of Parliament from Assam to jointly raise the issue with the Prime Minister and press for immediate Central intervention and financial assistance.

Warning of public agitation if his demands were not met, Gogoi said he would lead protests with flood-affected residents of Sivasagar and organise a demonstration outside the Chief Minister's residence if the government failed to provide Rs 10 lakh compensation to affected families.

He also claimed that the floods had pushed families in Sivasagar and Nazira back by nearly two decades, affecting the economic future of an entire generation. Gogoi added that if the Centre did not approve the proposed Rs 400 crore package for Sivasagar, the Chief Minister should be held accountable for failing to adequately address the crisis.