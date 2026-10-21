An NGO has raised Rs 1.66 crore to build 124 houses for flood-affected families in Assam’s Sivasagar district, with the rehabilitation project expected to be completed within three months.

The initiative, led by entrepreneur Amit Majithia, founder of the CBTF Foundation, aims to help families affected by devastating floods rebuild their lives. According to a statement issued by the foundation, Majithia and 20 of his friends collectively raised the funds for the project.

The rehabilitation drive extends beyond house construction, with the foundation also providing essential household items to beneficiary families. These include beds and mattresses, cooking stoves, ceiling fans, LED lights, dining tables and chairs, crockery, pressure cookers and water purifiers.

The initiative also seeks to support children's education by providing bicycles, school bags and educational kits.

To improve basic community infrastructure, the foundation is developing toilets, washrooms and drinking-water hand pumps to strengthen access to sanitation and safe drinking water, the statement said.

Majithia, who left school after Class 9, entered the business world at the age of 13. He subsequently built ventures across digital media, entertainment, hospitality and technology.

The foundation said the project is intended to provide comprehensive support to flood-hit families by addressing housing needs alongside essential household requirements, sanitation, drinking water and children's education.