Assam flood-hit schools in Sivasagar, Nazira, Charaideo to reopen after August 15: Ranoj Pegu

Classes in flood-affected schools in Sivasagar, Nazira and Charaideo will resume after August 15 once the water recedes and the campuses are restored, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

Pegu said more than 150 schools across the flood-affected districts are still under water or have been severely affected by floodwaters and accumulated mud and silt.

Several school campuses have been submerged, while others have been covered with mud and silt following the receding floodwaters, making it difficult to resume regular classes immediately.

The education department is assessing the condition of the affected schools and will take steps to restore the campuses before classes resume, the minister said.

The decision to delay the reopening of the affected schools comes amid the continuing impact of floods in parts of Upper Assam, where waterlogging and damage to educational infrastructure have disrupted normal academic activities.

Pegu said classes would be resumed in the affected institutions after August 15, depending on the condition of the school premises and restoration work.

The minister's announcement comes as flood-hit communities in Sivasagar, Nazira and Charaideo continue to deal with the impact of the deluge, with several areas yet to return to normalcy.