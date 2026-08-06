Assam: Flood-hit Simaluguri rail section restored, NFR opts for diesel operations amid safety concerns

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has restored railway tracks damaged by recent floods at Simaluguri and adjoining areas in Assam's Sibsagar district under the Tinsukia Division, while adopting precautionary measures to ensure the safety of flood-affected residents and railway passengers.

NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava inspected the restored sections, including railway tracks, bridges and other infrastructure, to assess the condition of the affected corridor following the restoration work.

During the inspection, railway authorities observed that several flood-affected residents, including children, along with their belongings and livestock, were taking shelter on or near the railway tracks after being displaced by the floods. In view of the prevailing humanitarian situation, the railway has decided to operate only diesel locomotive-hauled trains on the restored section for the time being.

According to NFR, the temporary measure has been adopted to minimise the risk of electrocution associated with overhead electric lines and to safeguard people sheltering near the tracks until normal conditions are restored.

Local train services, including Train No. 15669 Guwahati–Dibrugarh Nagaland Express, Train Nos. 15603/15604 Guwahati–Ledo–Guwahati Intercity Express, Train Nos. 15967/15968 Rangiya–Ledo–Rangiya Intercity Express, Train Nos. 75601/75602 Lumding–Tinsukia–Lumding DEMU, and Train No. 55914 Tinsukia–Jorhat Town Passenger, will operate via Moranhat.

Long-distance trains will continue to run on the diverted route via North Lakhimpur, Rangapara North and Rangiya until further notice. NFR has also been operating special trains throughout the disruption period to provide alternative rail connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Upper Assam.

The railway said a decision on the resumption of electric train operations and full restoration of services on the affected section will be taken after floodwaters recede and displaced residents are able to return to their homes.