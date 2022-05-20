The Indian Air Force dispatched two Chopper to rescue 105 people and also dropped food supplies at Halflong, headquarters of the worst-affected Dima Hasao district. On Thursday, 7,229 people were evacuated by 130 boats in the districts of Cachar, Darrang, Hojai, and Nagaon.

According to the latest report of Flood and landslides and heavy rain released on Thursday, 7,17,588 people are highly affected while many were missing as incessant rainfall caused landslides and washed away several roads across Assam.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 1,790 villages in 75 revenue circles of 27 districts have been affected by floods. Standing crop in nearly 64,000 hectares has also been affected.

Two deaths were reported on Thursday, both in Kampur in Nagaon district, taking the total deaths in one week to 11.

According to ASDMA, 80,298 persons who have been displaced by floods are taking shelter in 167 relief camps in 14 of the affected districts.

Rescue efforts continued on Thursday with 7,229 persons evacuated by 130 boats in Cachar, Darrang, Hojai and Nagaon districts.

Due to damage to roads and train tracks caused by heavy rain and landslides, communication between the rest of the country and the Barak Valley in Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur has been hampered.

As part of an agreement signed between Flybig airlines and Assam government, special flights connecting Guwahati and Silchar, the headquarters of Cachar district in Barak Valley, started on Thursday.

As a special measure, price of tickets has been capped at ₹3,000 each, officials at Guwahati airport informed. The special flights will operate for 10 days.

Due to heavy rains, mobile connectivity in Dima Hasao and some areas of Cachar district also got affected. On Thursday, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) started providing free wi-fi facilities at four stations in two affected districts.