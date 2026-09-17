Assam flood impact: Census housing survey in Charaideo, Sivasagar extended till October 31

The houselisting phase of Census 2027 has been extended by nearly a month in Assam’s flood-affected Charaideo and Sivasagar districts, the Registrar General of India said on September 17.

According to a gazette notification issued by Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, the houselisting operations and housing census (HLO), which were scheduled to conclude by September 30, will now continue in the two districts until October 31, 2026.

The extension comes in view of the prevailing flood situation in the two districts. Training programmes and other preparatory activities related to the Census exercise had been suspended in Sivasagar and Charaideo in August due to the floods.

“Provided that in respect of the Charaideo and Sivasagar districts of the state of Assam, the period of houselisting operations of the Census of India 2027 shall be extended up to October 31, 2026,” the notification said.

Across Assam, the HLO exercise was conducted from August 17 to September 15 as part of the first phase of Census 2027.

The first phase of the national Census exercise began on April 1 and is being carried out in all states and Union territories within a 30-day period specified by the respective state or UT governments. The exercise was originally scheduled to be completed by September 30.

The HLO phase involves systematically listing structures, houses and households across the country to create a comprehensive framework for the population enumeration.

Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases — houselisting operations from April to September 2026 and population enumeration in February 2027.

The decennial Census, originally scheduled for 2021, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has also provided an option for self-enumeration, which is to be conducted during a 15-day period immediately before the start of the 30-day house-to-house houselisting exercise in each jurisdiction.