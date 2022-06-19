As torrential rains continued to lash Assam, rivers rose to dangerously high levels, creating floods and flooding in rural and urban areas, the Indian Army stepped in to lend a hand.

The Indian Army, which is always at the service of the nation and its people, is actively participating in the rescue and relief operations in Assam's rural districts of Hojai, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Darrang, Tamulpur, and Kamrup by deploying 11 composite columns at various places.

Around 3000 stranded locals were rescued during the strenuous and challenging rescue efforts in harsh conditions.

During the flood rescue operations in Hojai, when rescue columns arrived at the site, they found entire habitation completely submerged.

Since then, they have been conducting war-like rescue operations in the worst-affected areas of Radha Nagar, Komarkata, Doboka, and Hojai Circle in Assam's Hojai district, saving thousands of lives, including children, women, and the elderly.

People who had been caught on a log for 12 hours had been rescued, and a lady with a one-month-old kid had been carried to safety with compassion and care.

The Indian Army swiftly responded to a distress call and rescued 136 locals from Kaalajal village.

On the night of 17/18 June the Indian Army columns on standby at Tamulpur moved quickly and rescued stranded people at Dakhin Gandhibari.

Indian Army ensured all assistance and gave its commitment to rescue the people of the Nation till the fury of floods reduces and situation stabilizes.