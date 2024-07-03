Mridul Yadav, district commissioner of Karimganj, has issued orders to close all educational institutions in Karimganj district in Assam starting July 4. This decision comes as a precautionary measure due to the escalating water levels in the Langai, Kushiyara, and Barak rivers, which have surpassed the danger mark, coupled with adverse weather conditions.

The directive aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students amid the heightened risk posed by the rising river levels and inclement weather in the region. However, the order clarifies that any scheduled examinations will proceed as planned.

District authorities are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating efforts to safeguard residents and mitigate potential risks associated with the ongoing weather challenges.

In response to the devastating floods that have wreaked havoc in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the people of Assam of the government's unwavering support. "The entire State Govt stands with the people of Assam in this hour of crisis. To ensure proper supervision, I have requested Cabinet Ministers to be stationed in various districts for the next three days", he stated.

Adding to this, CM Sarma mentioned his plans to personally visit one of the hardest-hit areas, the Barak Valley.