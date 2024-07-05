In view of the flood afftected Assam, to enhance the safety and security of wildlife within Kaziranga National Park, the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Golaghat has issued new traffic regulations effective from July 6. These measures, which amend the previous order issued on June 30, outline specific timings and conditions for the movement of vehicles through the park.

According to the new order, commercial trucks will be permitted to enter Kaziranga National Park from Numaligarh Tiniali between 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM. Trucks entering from Panbari, Bokakhat, and Bagori Border will be allowed from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, under regulated speed and piloted by police and forest staff. No commercial trucks will be allowed entry into the park from 4:00 PM to 8:00 AM. Both private and commercial passenger vehicles will be permitted to move at regulated speeds, piloted by police and forest staff, round the clock every half hour.

These measures have been introduced to mitigate the impact of vehicle traffic on the park's wildlife, ensuring their protection and reducing the risk of accidents.

The Superintendent of Police, Golaghat, emphasized the importance of these regulations for the conservation efforts in Kaziranga, which is home to numerous endangered species, including the one-horned rhinoceros. By regulating vehicle movement and ensuring a coordinated approach with police and forest staff, the authorities aim to create a safer environment for the park's inhabitants.

Visitors and transport operators are urged to comply with the new timings and guidelines.