Assam Flood: NFR to run special trains for stranded passengers after Simaluguri rail services suspended

In view of severe flooding in and around Simaluguri town in Assam's Sivasagar district, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced special train services to assist passengers stranded due to widespread disruption of rail traffic.

According to an official statement issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer, NFR, train services between the Simaluguri–Namti Ali and Simaluguri–Selenghat sections under the Tinsukia Division have been suspended in the interest of passenger safety and operational requirements.

As a result, several long-distance trains to and from Dibrugarh and Tinsukia have been diverted via the Rangiya–Rangapara–Dibrugarh route. A number of local passenger and express trains have also been cancelled, while some services have been short-terminated or short-originated.

To minimise inconvenience to passengers, NFR has decided to operate the following special trains:

Train No. 05959 (Mariani–Dibrugarh) One-Way Special will depart from Mariani at 8 pm on July 20 and reach Dibrugarh at 3 pm on July 21. The train will halt at all stations along the route.

Another special train service will operate between Rangiya and Mariani Junction from July 21 to July 24. Train No. 05832 (Rangiya–Mariani Jn.) will leave Rangiya at 7.20 am and arrive at Mariani at 5 pm the same day. The return service, Train No. 05831 (Mariani Jn.–Rangiya), will depart Mariani at 6 pm and reach Rangiya at 3.20 am the following day.

The Rangiya–Mariani special trains will stop at Changsari, Kamakhya, Guwahati, Thakurkuchi, Digaru, Jagiroad, Chaparmukh, Kampur, Hojai, Lanka, Lumding, Diphu, Dimapur, Bokajan, Sarupathar, Furkating and Titabar in both directions.

NFR said the additional special trains are expected to provide significant relief to passengers affected by the suspension of services caused by the flood situation in Upper Assam.