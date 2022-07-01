Flood situation in the State is improving as water is receding from the affected areas. Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) have informed that 29,80,493 people are still affected by the floods. In 24 hours, total human lost is 8.With this, the number of people who lost their lives in flood-related incidents in the state this year has increased to 159 (141 in Flood & 18 in Landslide).

As of now, 29,80,493 people have been affected by floods in 25 districts of the state. The districts are Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri. Urban Flood occurred in Cachar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

Number of revenue circles affected is 75. Erosion occurred in the following districts Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, DimaHasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli , Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, and Tinsukia.

Total animals affected 3,51,382. Infrastructure damaged in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, and Udalguri.

76115.55 hectares crop area is still inundated. 551 relief camps and 355 relief distribution centres are still functioning in affected areas with 3,05,565 inmates.

Embankment affected in five districts Cachar, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Majuli, and Nalbari

As per CWC (Central Water Commission) Beki (Road Bridge), Kopili (Dharamtul), Brahmaputra (Tezpur; Neamatighat) are flowing above danger level.

NDRF has been helping the district administration in safe evacuation of people from affected areas apart from our own SDRF, Fire & ES personnel, Police forces, AAPDA Mitra Volunteers of ASDMA etc.

Watch: Bongaigaon river aie turns calamitous due to rising floodwaters