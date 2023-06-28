The office of Kacharipeti Panchayat under the Srijangram subdivision of Bongaigaon district is on the verge of being submerged in the riverbed due to the erosion of the Ai River.

Both the panchayat territory along with the office are in danger due to the prolonged erosion.

People's representatives, district collectors and water resources departments were informed about the erosion, however, no action was allegedly taken to prevent this erosion.

Meanwhile, the panchayat authorities broke the panchayat office today, which is estimated to be worth around Rs 17 lakh, and took the items that were kept in the office.

Locals claim that the vast region of Kasaripeti panchayat will inevitably be submerged in the river bed if the district administration or the Department of water resources does not take any action to stop erosion caused by the Ai River.