Amidst the devastating floods ravaging Assam, the Fire and Emergency Services Assam (FESA) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been instrumental in saving many lives. According to recent reports, these teams have successfully rescued 5,677 people and 448 animals.

The flood situation has severely impacted over 24.5 lakh people across 30 districts of Assam, with major rivers breaching danger levels and inundating urban areas in Kamrup (Metropolitan), Kamrup, and Dibrugarh districts. The situation in Kaziranga National Park has been particularly dire, leading to the tragic loss of 114 wild animals, while 95 have been successfully rescued from the floodwaters.

In response to the crisis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged support to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed actively in rescue and relief operations, working tirelessly to mitigate the impact of the floods on affected communities.

The Assam Police, sharing updates on social media platform X, affirmed their dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens amidst these challenging times. As the flood situation continues to unfold, efforts remain focused on providing immediate relief and support to those affected.