Minister of Water Resources and Government Spokesperson Pijush Hazarika has reaffirmed the state government’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives, land, and livelihoods not only during floods but throughout the year.

Addressing the media on June 7, Hazarika stated that continuous reinforcement of embankments and round-the-clock monitoring in vulnerable areas remain top priorities. “We are not waiting for floods to strike to act. Our efforts are ongoing year-round to ensure people’s safety in flood-prone regions,” he asserted.

Highlighting one such effort, the Minister announced that mega bag dumping operations have commenced at Marowarry Patty and the Raha P&RD bund along the Kopili River in Nagaon district. The work, undertaken by the Nagaon Water Resources Division, is part of a long-term strategy to protect embankments and nearby villages from erosion and breaches.

Hazarika also shared the daily flood bulletin issued by the Water Resources Department, which tracks river water levels and weather trends across Assam. The latest bulletin suggests a falling trend in most major rivers, offering temporary relief from immediate flooding concerns. For example:

The Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh was measured at 104.41 meters, below the historic high of 106.48 meters recorded in 1998.

At Neamatighat in Jorhat, water levels stood at 84.67 meters, below the danger mark.

Similar trends were reported in Guwahati, Goalpara, and Dhubri, while rivers like the Buridihing, Subansiri, Ranganadi, and Kopili also flowed below danger levels at key points.

Rainfall across the state remained low in the past 24 hours, with only Golaghat district recording 2 mm of precipitation. Despite this temporary respite, Hazarika warned that sudden rain in upstream areas could quickly raise water levels, and thus vigilance remains high.

Emergency response systems, including relief camps and rescue services, have been activated in vulnerable areas. The government has urged residents, especially those living near riverbanks, to remain alert and follow advisories from district authorities.

Commending the Water Resources Department officials and ground-level workers, Hazarika expressed gratitude for their relentless efforts in flood preparedness. He assured that no effort would be spared in safeguarding citizens during the monsoon season.