Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika on June 3 conveyed a strong message of solidarity to the flood-affected people of Cachar district.

Speaking in his capacity as a BJP leader and government spokesperson, Hazarika assured that the state government stands firmly with those enduring hardship due to the floods. He emphasized that necessary assistance and relief measures are being extended to the affected areas.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma personally visited Silchar to take stock of the flood situation and check relief operations on the ground. During his visit, the Chief Minister and officials reviewed the areas severely affected by the floods, as well as the relief camps set up to help displaced families.

Minister Hazarika said that the district administration has been directed to speed up rescue and relief work so that help reaches every needy person quickly and without delay. The government is fully committed to ensuring all necessary assistance, including food, shelter, and medical aid, is provided to flood victims.

In addition to immediate relief, the government is also focusing on long-term safety measures. One of the main priorities is to provide durable protection to vulnerable communities. To this end, work has resumed on reconstructing a dyke in the Burnibrease area under the Hailakandi Water Resources Division. This dyke repair aims to fix damage caused by vertical settlement of the soil, strengthening defenses against future floods.

Minister Hazarika said that protecting lives and property from natural disasters remains a top priority for the state government. He said that the Assam administration is continuously monitoring the situation and stands ready to respond swiftly to any further challenges caused by the floodwaters.