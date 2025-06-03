Assam Health & Family Welfare and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal conducted two key virtual review meetings on Monday with administrative officials and public representatives from Goalpara and Biswanath districts to assess the progress of flagship government schemes and oversee flood relief operations in the affected areas.

Addressing the meetings, Minister Singhal emphasized the importance of timely implementation and inter-departmental coordination to ensure effective delivery of services to the public. He reiterated the government's commitment to accelerating development and delivering citizen-centric schemes with transparency and efficiency.

Highlighting the achievements of the past four years under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Singhal noted that the state government has introduced several transformative initiatives aimed at uplifting communities and improving livelihoods across Assam.

Among the major schemes reviewed were CMAAA 2.0, aimed at enhancing rural development; Orunodoi 3.0, which provides direct financial assistance to women; and Mission Basundhara 3.0, focused on land revenue and ownership reforms. Progress on the construction of Model Anganwadi Centres—critical for early childhood care and education—was also closely monitored.

In light of the current flood situation, particularly in Goalpara and Biswanath, Singhal took updates on relief measures being extended to the affected families. He stressed the need for swift and responsive action to alleviate the hardship faced by flood victims and directed officials to intensify support operations.

Expressing confidence in the dedication of district administrations and elected representatives, the Minister said that the joint efforts of all stakeholders would ensure that development programs and disaster response measures reach the people most in need.