Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika today conducted an on-site assessment of the flood-affected Bhogamur area in Khowang, Dibrugarh district, following a significant breach in the embankment caused by the rising waters of the Burhi Dihing River. The Minister assured residents of immediate repair efforts and committed to implementing robust, long-term flood protection measures.

Accompanied by local MLA Chakradhar Gogoi, Minister Hazarika thoroughly inspected the damaged embankment section, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Panchayat & Rural Development (P&RD) department. He promptly issued directives to Water Resources Department officials, instructing them to commence repair operations without delay, beginning Sunday.

Addressing concerned local residents, Minister Hazarika stated, "We are fully committed to making every village in Khowang flood-free." He further pledged that once the monsoon season concludes, the entire embankment would undergo significant elevation and reinforcement using geo mega tubes. This modern technological approach aims to provide durable and sustainable flood protection for the area.

The Minister acknowledged the persistent challenges faced by the community due to recurrent river erosion and flood inundation. He reiterated the government's unwavering resolve to implement scientifically sound and lasting solutions to these recurring issues.

Later in the day, Minister Hazarika visited the residence of Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain. During this visit, he convened a meeting with key local political figures, including BJP Sivasagar District President Bitopan Raidongia, Mandal committee members, newly elected Zila Parishad (ZPC) members, and other party workers. Discussions centered on enhancing flood mitigation strategies, streamlining coordination with local administrative bodies, and fortifying grassroots party outreach efforts.