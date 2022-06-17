According to the latest report of Flood and landslides and heavy rain released on Thursday, 11,09,300 people are highly affected while many were missing as incessant rainfall caused landslides and washed away several roads across Assam.

The districts affected are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup (M) are under the grip of flood. As of now 1,702 villages and 25 districts are in flood.

Infrastructure and road communication has damaged in 13 districts – Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Dhemaji, Darrang, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Udalguri, Cachar, DimaHasao, Dhubri, Goalapra, Kamrup, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Tamulpur,

A total of 20141.99 hectares of crop area have been affected in the flood. Total 4 human lives have been lost in flood in the State.

Total animals affected are 6,79,278. Overall 9 houses are totally damaged by the flood.

Landslides occured in Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup and Kamrup (M).

As per latest National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin

Moderate threat over few watersheds & neighborhoods of Karimganj, Cachar, NC hills, East Khasi hills, Jaintia hills, West Khasi hills, East Garo Hills, West Garo Hills, Barpeta, Goalpara, Kamrup rural, Bongaigaon, Baksa, Nalbari, Kamrup metro, Udalguri and Darrang districts of Assam & Meghalaya Met subdivision.

Surface runoff may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas, expected rainfall occurrence in next 06 hours.