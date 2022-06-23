Assam has been dealing with floods and landslides starting from June 13. A total of 51,24,931 people across 4941 villages in 32 districts are affected by floods in the last 24 hours. Flooding has affected a total of 112 Revenue Circles

The districts affected are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri are under the grip of flood. .

A large number of crop area have been affected in the flood. No human lives have been lost in flood in the State so far.

A total of 99026.00 hectares of crop area have been affected in the flood.

845 relief camps and 1026 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas in the last 24 hours.