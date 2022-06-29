The flood situation in Assam has worsened further. Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) have informed that 24.92 lakh people are still affected by the floods. Most of the areas in the Silchar town of Cachar have been submerged for more than a week. Officials stated that three people died in Cachar and one each in Morigaon and Dhubri.

With this, the number of people who lost their lives in flood-related incidents in the state this year has increased to 139. According to ASDMA, three others are missing, in which two people from Cachar and one person from Chirang district have gone missing.

As of now, 24.92 lakh people have been affected by floods in 28 districts of the state. The districts are Bajali, Baska, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrughar, Dima-hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri.

As per CWC (Central Water Commission) bulletin this morning (29.06.2022; 8.00 AM) rivers namely Kopili (at Dharamtul, Nagaon); Brahmaputra (at Neamatighat, Jorhat; at Tezpur, Sonitpur); Beki (at Road Bridge, Barpeta) are flowing above danger level. Barak (at BP Ghat, Karimganj, at AP Ghat , Cachar) and Kushiyara (at Karimganj) are flowing above danger level.

NDRF has been helping the district administration in safe evacuation of people from affected areas apart from our own SDRF, Fire & ES personnel, Police forces, AAPDA Mitra Volunteers of ASDMA etc.

Yesterday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the embankment breach site at Kuwara in Baijli district to take stock of the flood situation. An amount of Rs 9 crore has been approved for strengthening the embankment of Pahumara river and construction of road on it.