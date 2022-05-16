Seasonal flash floods have affected several places in Tamulpur district. Several villages are filled with water. Continuous rain causes flood damage, severe erosion. The flooding disrupted communication with the outside world.

The rising waters of the rivers flowing from the hills have created severe erosion at isolated places in Tamulpur district. Many agricultural lands have gone up the doors of many families besides flowing into the chests of the river.

After the bamboo bridge over Barbalishiha village was overthrown on Sunday, the rising water of the Barlia river washed away the iron bridge over Tamulpur district headquarters and the Gandhibari-Goreshwar link road in the evening.

As a result, connectivity has been severed between the district headquarters of Goreshwar-Gandhibari-Tamulpur. The entire region has been in uproar.A paved bridge, however, is being built near the iron bridge.

Furthermore, the locals have asked the contractor to finish the bridge work as soon as possible.