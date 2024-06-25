The flood situation in Assam has escalated as the River Kushiyara at Karimganj has risen above the danger level, affecting more than 1.70 lakh people across ten districts. The deluge has submerged 631 villages, causing widespread displacement and disruption.

In response to the crisis, authorities have established 102 relief camps housing 13,094 individuals who have been forced to flee their homes.

The state is grappling with the challenge of providing adequate relief and support to the flood victims, as the rising waters continue to threaten more areas.

Efforts are underway to provide emergency assistance and to monitor the water levels closely to prevent further devastation.

The Assam government has mobilized resources and personnel to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population.

The situation remains critical as the state braces for potential further flooding and its consequent impacts.

Also read: Assam flood situation improves with declining rainfall, 1.7 lakh still affected