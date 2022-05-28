GUWAHATI: Although the flood situation across Assam is showing marked development, as per the State Disaster Management Authority, the state government keeps strict vigil.

No human life was lost in floods in the last 24 hours and a total 30 human lives (25 in flood and 5 in landslide) have been lost in the first phase of floods.

A total of 5,00,852 people across 799 villages in 10 districts are affected by flood in the last 24 hours.

201 relief camps and 106 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas in the last 24 hours.

A total of 62,289 inmates are staying in these relief. Flood situation though improving is under close watch.

It needs mention here that The first team of inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today visited the flood affected areas like Borkhola block affected area, Gonirgram water resource embankment breach under Silchar Sadar Revenue Circle and other affected villages under Katigorah Revenue Circle in Cachar district as a part of their scheduled field visit to Assam for damage assessment of recent flood and landslide in the State.

A second group of IMCT visited one embankment breach and 2 road damages under Mangaldai and Patharughat Revenue Circle in Darrang district today.

The team has discussed the situation with the district administration and assured of quick response to restore the damages.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) airdropped 10 MT food grains today to the Guilong and Maibong of the flood-hit Dima Hasao district.